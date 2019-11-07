|
|
|
BURGESS Lesley Passed away on 27th October 2019 after a long illness.
Much loved Wife to Graham, Mum to Craig and Holly,
and Chris and Faye.
Nan to Lola and Tommy.
With heartfelt thanks to
Claire Mathews,
The Marie Curie nurses, the Hospice at Home Team and the Age UK team.
Funeral service Wednesday
13th November at The Counties Crematorium Milton 10-15am.
No black attire please.
Floral tributes or donations for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice
may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019