Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
17:00
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
13:30
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Walsh

Notice Condolences

Kevin Walsh Notice
Walsh Kevin John Kevin's Mortal Remains
will be received into the
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas on 22nd October 2019 at 5.00pm.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by the committal at
The Counties Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to
Warks & Northants Air Ambulance
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.