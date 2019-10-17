|
|
|
Walsh Kevin John Kevin's Mortal Remains
will be received into the
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas on 22nd October 2019 at 5.00pm.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by the committal at
The Counties Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to
Warks & Northants Air Ambulance
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019