John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
13:15
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Kenneth Yuill

Kenneth Yuill Notice
YUILL Kenneth Thomas
(Ken) Passed away peacefully at Westgate House
Nursing Home on 16th March 2019. Aged 85 years.
Very deeply loved husband to Sheila.
A loving father to Stephen,
father-in-law to Linda
and grandfather to
Matthew and Christopher.
He will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Tuesday April 9th at 1.15pm.
Please wear a splash of colour.
No flowers please. Donations,
if desired, to Alzheimer's UK
may be sent to
John White Funeral Directors, Towcester NN12 6DB.
01327 359 717.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
