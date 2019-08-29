|
|
|
WORSFOLD Kenneth Passed away peacefully
on 20th August 2019
surrounded by his family.
A loving Dad, Brother and Grandfather. The funeral service will be held on Friday 6th September at The
Counties Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for Beckett Ward & Palliative Care at Northampton General Hospital may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019