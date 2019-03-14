Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Kenneth Plackett Notice
Plackett Kenneth George
'Ken' Passed away peacefully at home on 6th March 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband to Mollie,
Dad to Sue, Grandad to Sarah and David, Brother to Eileen.
Ken will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 25th March 2019 in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Flowers welcome, or if preferred, please make a donation to a in memory of Ken.
Any enquiries can be made via:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
