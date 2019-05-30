|
PEASGOOD Peacefully on 20th May, 2019 at Kettering General Hospital.
Kenneth Charles, aged 92 years,
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of the late Ismay,
loving father of Caroline & Peter
(son in law), dearest grandpa
of Sian & Victoria.
Funeral service at St. Peter's
Church, Irthlingborough on
Thursday 20th June at 11.00 a.m.
followed by interment at Irthlingborough New Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (N.A.B.) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
