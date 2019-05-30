Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Peasgood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Peasgood

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Peasgood Notice
PEASGOOD Peacefully on 20th May, 2019 at Kettering General Hospital.
Kenneth Charles, aged 92 years,
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of the late Ismay,
loving father of Caroline & Peter
(son in law), dearest grandpa
of Sian & Victoria.
Funeral service at St. Peter's
Church, Irthlingborough on
Thursday 20th June at 11.00 a.m.
followed by interment at Irthlingborough New Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (N.A.B.) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now