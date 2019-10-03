Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:30
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Northampton
Kenneth Mardle Notice
Mardle Kenneth Sadly passed away at Northampton
General Hospital on
Thursday 19th September 2019.
Aged 93 years.

The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton on
Thursday 10th October 2019
at 12:30pm.

Donations, if desired can be
made payable by cheque to RNIB
(Royal National Institute of
Blind People) and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
