|
|
|
BLENKIN Kenneth Formerly of the Police House,
Flore and latterly West Street, Weedon. Very much loved Husband, Father, Father in Law, and Grandfather.
After a short illness at Bournemouth Hospital Stroke Unit, passed away peacefully on the 6th December 2019. A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place at St Peter and St Paul Weedon, on Tuesday 17th December at 1pm followed by burial at
Weedon Cemetery.
Please feel free to wear a splash of colour. Family flowers only please. Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188/190 Watling St East, Towcester, NN12 6BD. Tel: 01327 359266
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019