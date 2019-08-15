Home

Malpas Ken Passed away in Kirkcaldy, Scotland on 28th July 2019.
Ken, beloved husband to Val and also to his late wife Margaret.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at
St Matthews Church on
Friday 30th August at 1pm, followed by interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery .
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, will be collected for a scouting charity. Details to follow.
For further information please contact S.E. Wilkinson and Son Funeral Directors, 01604 637852
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019
