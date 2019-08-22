Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
13:00
Christchurch
Christchurch Road
Northampton
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
14:00
Kingsthorpe Cemetery
Harborough Road North
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
15:00
Christchurch Hall
Christchurch Road
Northampton
Resources
1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Keith Wills Notice
WILLS Keith Sunday 31 August 1930 - Tuesday
6th August 2019

Keith passed away peacefully
at St Christopher's Care Home
on Tuesday 6th August 2019,
aged 88 years.

Music teacher at Parklands Primary School, Gilbert & Sullivan rehearsal pianist.

Loving brother of Joy Constance Wills.
Good friend to so many!

Funeral Service to be held by
Canon Mandy Cuthbertson at Christchurch, Christchurch Road, Northampton, NN1 5LL on
Thursday 29th August 2019 at 1.00p.m.

Interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery,
Harborough Road North, NN2 8LU at 2.00p.m.

Refreshments to be served at
Christchurch Hall, Christchurch Road, Northampton, NN1 5LL at 3.00p.m.

Special thanks to Sarah Clarke and all the staff at St Christopher's Care Home.
Special thanks to Canon Mandy Cuthbertson at Christchurch.

Flowers and donations to Christchurch.

Further enquiries to:
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 - 150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton - NN3 2JN
Tel: 01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
