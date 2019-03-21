|
Russell Keith Passed away suddenly on
7th March 2019.
Beloved Husband of Pauline,
a dear Dad and a treasured Grandpa.
Keith's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 26th March 2019, 10.00 am
at The Catherdal of Our Lady Immaculate and St Thomas
followed by interment in
Moulton Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to the
British Heart foundation may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
