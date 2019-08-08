Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Kathleen Underwood Notice
Underwood Kathleen Ann Passed away peacefully on 24th July 2019.
Dearest sister of Ros and Joan and their families.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 15th August, 11.30am at The Church of St Francis, Duston, followed by cremation at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only. Donations for
St Francis Church may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
