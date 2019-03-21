|
|
|
HURRELL Kathleen
The family would like to thank you
all for your kind expressions of sympathy for the very sad loss of
our Mum Kathleen.
Your kind wishes, cards, flowers
and attendance, from far
and wide, at Mums funeral was an
incredible source of comfort to
the whole family.
A special thank you to Fr. Mark
and the rest of the team at the
Cathedral and to Kevin Matthews
Funeral home for all their care, support, kind thoughts and prayers throughout this very sad time
--------------
We send this special message
to Our Lord in Heaven above.
Please take good care of our Mum
Kathleen
and send her all our love
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
