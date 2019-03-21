Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Hurrell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Hurrell

Notice HURRELL Kathleen

The family would like to thank you

all for your kind expressions of sympathy for the very sad loss of

our Mum Kathleen.



Your kind wishes, cards, flowers

and attendance, from far

and wide, at Mums funeral was an

incredible source of comfort to

the whole family.



A special thank you to Fr. Mark

and the rest of the team at the

Cathedral and to Kevin Matthews

Funeral home for all their care, support, kind thoughts and prayers throughout this very sad time

--------------

We send this special message

to Our Lord in Heaven above.

Please take good care of our Mum

Kathleen

and send her all our love Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices