Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
18:30
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas o
Kathleen Hurrell Notice
Hurrell Kathleen Mum
Don't think of her as gone away,
Her journey's just begun.
Life holds so many facets,
This earth is only one.
Just think of her as resting
from the sorrows and the tears,
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days and years.
Think how she must be wishing
That we could know today,
How nothing but our sadness
Can really pass away.
And think of her as living
In the hearts of those she touched,
For nothing loved is ever lost
And she was loved so much.
Forever in Our Hearts & Prayers,
Martin, Sarah, Charlotte & Hattie x x x
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
