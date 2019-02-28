Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
18:30
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas o
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hurrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hurrell

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Hurrell Notice
Hurrell Kathleen Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th February 2019.
Loving Wife to her late Husband Vincent, devoted Mother, Granny and
Great-Granny.

A Wife, a Mother, a Granny too,
This is the legacy we have from you.
You taught us love and how to fight,
You gave us strength, you gave us right.
A stronger person would be hard
to find,
And in your heart, you were
always kind.
You fought for us all in one way
or another,
Not just as a Wife not just as a Mother.
For all of us you gave your best,
Now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in peace, you've earned
your sleep,
Your love in our hearts,
we'll eternally keep.

Reunited once more with
Vincent and Teresa.

The Mortal Remains of the late Kathleen Hurrell will be received at
home on Monday 11th March
at 6.00pm.
Kathleen will be received into the
Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
on Tuesday 12th March at 6.30pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday
13th March at 10.00 am followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request, flowers or donation if desired, cheques made payable to
Alzheimer's Society may to sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1 - 5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.