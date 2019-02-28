Hurrell Kathleen Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th February 2019.

Loving Wife to her late Husband Vincent, devoted Mother, Granny and

Great-Granny.



A Wife, a Mother, a Granny too,

This is the legacy we have from you.

You taught us love and how to fight,

You gave us strength, you gave us right.

A stronger person would be hard

to find,

And in your heart, you were

always kind.

You fought for us all in one way

or another,

Not just as a Wife not just as a Mother.

For all of us you gave your best,

Now the time has come for you to rest.

So go in peace, you've earned

your sleep,

Your love in our hearts,

we'll eternally keep.



Reunited once more with

Vincent and Teresa.



The Mortal Remains of the late Kathleen Hurrell will be received at

home on Monday 11th March

at 6.00pm.

Kathleen will be received into the

Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas

on Tuesday 12th March at 6.30pm.

The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday

13th March at 10.00 am followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.

By request, flowers or donation if desired, cheques made payable to

Alzheimer's Society may to sent to

The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,

1 - 5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA.

Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019