The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
16:15
The Counties Crematorium
Kathleen Edmunds Notice
Edmunds Kathleen Sadly passed away at Spencer House Care Home on Friday 16th August,
aged 94 years.
Kathleen will be sorely missed
by those who knew her.
The funeral service is to take place
at The Counties Crematorium
on Friday 6th September at 16:15pm. Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, may be made payable
to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL. 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.