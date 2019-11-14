|
|
|
Travill June Sadly passed away peacefully at Nicholas Rothwell House on Thursday 7th November 2019 aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ken, now reunited. Much loved Mother to Ken, Steve, Jane and Wendy, Mother in law to Bryony, Karen, Dave and Simon.
Dear Sister to Mary and the late Betty and Joe, much loved Nan to her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.
June will be greatly missed by all her family.
The funeral will be held on Friday 22nd November, 12 noon at St Mary the Virgin, Dallington followed by a Private Cremation. Donations in memory of June, if desired, can be made payable to Nicholas Rothwell House who provided such wonderful love and care in her later years may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019