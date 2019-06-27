|
HIGGS June Died peacefully in
hospital after a short illness on 19th June 2019.
Much loved Wife of Geoff.
A celebration of June's life
will be held at Cogenhoe Bowls Club,
Brafield Road, Cogenhoe on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 12noon.
Donations if desired for
The Guide Dogs for the Blind
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green, Northampton,
NN7 1BD, Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.
uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
