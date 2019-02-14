Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:45
Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Cullen

Notice Condolences

June Cullen Notice
CULLEN June Passed away peacefully at home on 7th February 2019. Much loved wife of Reg, dear daughter of the late Maud and Frank. She will be so sadly missed and
so much loved always.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11:45am at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All enquiries to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, NN3 2JN Tel: 01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.