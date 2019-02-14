|
|
|
CULLEN June Passed away peacefully at home on 7th February 2019. Much loved wife of Reg, dear daughter of the late Maud and Frank. She will be so sadly missed and
so much loved always.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11:45am at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All enquiries to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, NN3 2JN Tel: 01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
