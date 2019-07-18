Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
June Campen Notice
CAMPEN Peacefully on 10th July 2019
after a short illness, June, aged
87 years, of Burton Latimer.
Now reunited with her beloved John.
Devoted mum to Andrew.
June will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday
25th July at 2.00pm.
Floral tributes or donations if desired for Animals In Need may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
