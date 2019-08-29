Home

Humphreys (née Ingram)
Judith Ann Passed away peacefully
on 24th August 2019.
Beloved elder sister of Elaine & Peta,
special sister in law to Roy & Dave,
and much loved 'A.J.' to
Philip & Andrew, Sally Ann,
Monika & Isla.

It will be so hard to carry on,
A joyous life now you have gone.
The phone calls, the holidays,
the birthday treats,
You will always be missing
whenever we meet.
You had bravely fought time after time,
But in the end God said
"Peace be Thine".
So although our hearts
are heavy with pain,
We would not wake you to suffer again.

Taken from us far too soon,
Until we meet again.
Your brokenhearted sisters
and their families.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
