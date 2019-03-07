|
SPENCE Joyce Lilian Passed away peacefully on 24th February at Symphony House aged 92 years.
Re-united with Frank.
Devoted Mum of Jenny, Linda and Stephen. She was a much loved
Nanny Joyce to her Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 14th March 2019, 10.00am at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel followed by burial in Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Flowers welcome and may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
