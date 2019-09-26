Home

Joyce Jeyes Notice
JEYES (née Gibson)
Joyce Lilian Passed away at Bethany Homestead on 8th September 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved Mother of Bryan and Theresa, Mother In Law to Pam and Bill, Nana to Christopher and Charlotte and Great Grandmother to Anya,
Isla and Fletcher. At peace.
A Service of Thanksgiving of
Joyce's Life will be held on
Thursday 10th October at Abington Avenue United Reformed Church at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only. Donations for RNLI may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019
