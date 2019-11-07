|
|
|
BROWETT Joyce Christina Mother of Malcolm,
Nan of Lyn and Neil,
Great Nan of Emily, Charlotte and Isabelle, Partner of Chris.
Sadly passed away on
27th October 2019, aged 93 years.
Reunited with her husband Gerald,
son Edwin and
Great Granddaughter Amelia.
The funeral service will take place at Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Wednesday 13th November
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only, please.
Any donations in lieu can be made directly to Alzheimer's Society or Parkinson's UK in memory of Joyce.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL. Tel: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019