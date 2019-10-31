Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00
St James Church
Northampton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Moring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Moring

Notice Condolences

Joy Moring Notice
MORING Joy Passed away peacefully on 26th October 2019.
Dearly loved Mother of Michael & Judy, Philip and Jayne. Grandma of Christopher , Nicholas and Elaine. Great Grandma of Lilly, Rosey, Willoh, Emmit and Ellis.
Funeral service at St James Church, Northampton at 12 noon on
Friday 15th November 2019 followed by Interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations for
St James Church may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -