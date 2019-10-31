|
MORING Joy Passed away peacefully on 26th October 2019.
Dearly loved Mother of Michael & Judy, Philip and Jayne. Grandma of Christopher , Nicholas and Elaine. Great Grandma of Lilly, Rosey, Willoh, Emmit and Ellis.
Funeral service at St James Church, Northampton at 12 noon on
Friday 15th November 2019 followed by Interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations for
St James Church may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019