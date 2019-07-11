Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00
St Francis & Therese
East Hunsbury, Northampton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Mallon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Mallon

Notice Condolences

Joy Mallon Notice
MALLON (née Knight) Joy Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on 30th June 2019. Wife of the late Joseph. Cherished and devoted mum to her children, Gary, Eamonn, Moira, the late Christina and their partners. Much loved Gran to her grandchildren and great granddaughters. She will be deeply missed and loved always.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday 18th July 2019 at
St Francis & Therese, East Hunsbury, Northampton. Floral tributes may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.