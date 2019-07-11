|
|
|
MALLON (née Knight) Joy Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on 30th June 2019. Wife of the late Joseph. Cherished and devoted mum to her children, Gary, Eamonn, Moira, the late Christina and their partners. Much loved Gran to her grandchildren and great granddaughters. She will be deeply missed and loved always.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday 18th July 2019 at
St Francis & Therese, East Hunsbury, Northampton. Floral tributes may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019