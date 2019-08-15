|
EASON Joy Passed away peacefully
on 23rd July 2019
aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of John
and loving mother of Richard,
Michael and families.
Joy will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Friday, 16th August 2019
at 2pm. By request bright colours to
be worn and family flowers only. Donations if desired for
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 - 150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019