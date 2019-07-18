|
|
|
NUNLEY Josephine Josie passed away peacefully
on 9th July 2019 surrounded with
love from her family and friends.
Josie was a loving mother
to Peter and Paul.
A loving sister of Monica and Christine
and Auntie and Nan to many.
On this day an angel was
returned to heaven.
Rest In Peace.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
29th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Victoria House
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019