Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Nunley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Nunley

Notice Condolences

Josephine Nunley Notice
NUNLEY Josephine Josie passed away peacefully
on 9th July 2019 surrounded with
love from her family and friends.
Josie was a loving mother
to Peter and Paul.
A loving sister of Monica and Christine
and Auntie and Nan to many.
On this day an angel was
returned to heaven.
Rest In Peace.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
29th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Victoria House
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now