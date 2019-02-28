Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00
St Lawrence's Church
Towcester
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Denny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Denny

Notice Condolences

Josephine Denny Notice
DENNY Josephine Claire
(Jo) Passed away peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital
on 21st February, aged 76.

Dearly loved wife of Barrie,
beloved mother of Alison and Caroline
and a loving grandmother.

The Funeral Service will take place at
St Lawrence's Church Towcester on
Thursday 7th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent please to:

John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants.
NN12 6DB
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.