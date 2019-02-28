|
|
|
DENNY Josephine Claire
(Jo) Passed away peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital
on 21st February, aged 76.
Dearly loved wife of Barrie,
beloved mother of Alison and Caroline
and a loving grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Lawrence's Church Towcester on
Thursday 7th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent please to:
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants.
NN12 6DB
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More