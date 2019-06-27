|
|
|
WRIGHT Joseph Michael Fulton Passed away on
15th June 2019.
Husband of Judith, Father of Kim
and Adam, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Much loved.
The funeral service will be
held on Friday 5th July at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 12.00 noon.
By request no flowers.
Donations for the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
