Home

POWERED BY

Services
S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30
Queensgrove Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Simpson

Notice Condolences

Joseph Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Joseph Aged 90 of Semilong Northampton sadly passed away on
18th August 2019.
Beloved husband of Sarah,
a much loved uncle and Godfather.
Joe will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th September
11:30am at Queensgrove Methodist Church followed by interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques payable to
The British Heart Foundation,
c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Funeral Directors
Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.