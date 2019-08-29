|
|
|
SIMPSON Joseph Aged 90 of Semilong Northampton sadly passed away on
18th August 2019.
Beloved husband of Sarah,
a much loved uncle and Godfather.
Joe will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th September
11:30am at Queensgrove Methodist Church followed by interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques payable to
The British Heart Foundation,
c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Funeral Directors
Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019