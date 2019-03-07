|
|
|
CLAYTON Joseph Keith On 12th February, 2019, aged 98, husband of the late Mollie,
father of Prunella, Lesley and Clarice, grandfather of Stephen, Adrian, Ben, James and Judy,
and great grandfather of Lola,
Oscar, Amy, Alice and Katy.
Funeral service Thursday, 14th March,
at 1pm at St Mary the Virgin, Little Houghton followed by interment at Great Houghton Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Clubs for young people-Northamptonshire may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
