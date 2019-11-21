Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
The Chapel of The Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wright

Notice Condolences

John Wright Notice
Wright John Jack died of old age, at home,
on Wednesday 13th November.
He was a loving father to son Paul Wright and daughter Gina Griffiths.
Jack's Funeral Service will be held on , Thursday 28th November
11.00am at The Chapel of
The Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough. Please wear bright colours in memory of Jack.
By request no flowers. Donations if desired, cheques made payable
please to Marie Curie, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin
Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -