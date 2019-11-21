|
|
|
Wright John Jack died of old age, at home,
on Wednesday 13th November.
He was a loving father to son Paul Wright and daughter Gina Griffiths.
Jack's Funeral Service will be held on , Thursday 28th November
11.00am at The Chapel of
The Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough. Please wear bright colours in memory of Jack.
By request no flowers. Donations if desired, cheques made payable
please to Marie Curie, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin
Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019