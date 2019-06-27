|
Thompson John Passed away peacefully on
17th June 2019 in Northampton General Hospital aged 82.
Loving Husband of Stephanie.
John's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 11th July 2019, 11.00 am at the Catholic Church of St Aidan followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
