Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:15
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
John Smith Notice
Smith John Sadly passed away on 1st February.
Dearly loved Husband of Alicia,
very special Dad to Joanne and Justine and an adored Pap to his Grandchildren.
You were truly special and
we will love you forever.
John's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 22nd February 2019,
10.15 am at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to British Heart Foundation, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
