PAINE John Sadly passed away at home on 5th September 2019. Much loved father of Susan and David. Father-in-law of Andrew and Alison. Special Grandad to
Kyle and Kara. Now reunited with
his beloved wife Sylvia.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 23rd September, 2.45pm
at The Counties Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019