John Nightingale

John Nightingale Notice
Nightingale John Passed away peacefully
on Wednesday 22nd May. Beloved Husband of Jan, dearly loved father of Julia and Glenn and adored Grandfather of Lloyd, Lucy and Bronte. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place
at St Lukes Church, Duston on
Monday 10th June at 13:45pm
followed by a committal at
The Three Counties Crematorium at 14:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of John can be made payable to WNAA
(The Air Ambulance)
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
