MITCHELL John My dearly beloved husband passed away at home surrounded by his family on 17th February 2019.
You were always the rock we could all depend on.
John we know you had to leave us, but it was the hardest thing I have ever done having to say goodbye
and letting you go.
At rest after much weariness.
Love you always Mary xx.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 7th March 2019, 12noon at the Church of St Luke, Duston, followed by burial in Dallington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome and may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
