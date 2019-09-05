|
McGovern
John Patrick Formerly of Northampton/London sadly passed away on Sunday 18th August,
aged 70 years. Loving Father to Siobhan and Paulette. John will be sorely missed by all family and friends. The funeral service is to take place at
St Gregory's Catholic Church on Wednesday 18th September at 11:00am, followed by a burial in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
All enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL. 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019