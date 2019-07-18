Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Brafield on the Green, Northampton)
The Birches, 4 - 6 Bedford Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN7 1BD
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30
St Peter's Church Rooms
Cogenhoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Knight

Notice Condolences

John Knight Notice
KNIGHT John Passed away peacefully on Friday 5th July 2019 at Cliftonville Care Home, Northampton.
Loving Husband of Muriel,
devoted Father of Cindy and Penny, Pappy to Ben, Andrew, Samantha, Gary and Shevaun. Uncle to Sue and Kate. Always and forever in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 1st August 2019, 11.30am at St Peter's Church Rooms, Cogenhoe, followed by private family committal.
By request no flowers, donations if desired for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green, Northampton NN7 1BD Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.