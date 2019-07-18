|
|
|
KNIGHT John Passed away peacefully on Friday 5th July 2019 at Cliftonville Care Home, Northampton.
Loving Husband of Muriel,
devoted Father of Cindy and Penny, Pappy to Ben, Andrew, Samantha, Gary and Shevaun. Uncle to Sue and Kate. Always and forever in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 1st August 2019, 11.30am at St Peter's Church Rooms, Cogenhoe, followed by private family committal.
By request no flowers, donations if desired for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green, Northampton NN7 1BD Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019