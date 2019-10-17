|
|
|
KELLY John Formerly of Ballygar,
Co. Galway, Ireland,
sadly passed away peacefully on 6th October 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Winifred Kelly (née Mannion)
now reunited.
Loving father of Catherine, Geraldine, Grace, Andrew and Teresa.
Devoted Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
He will be forever sadly missed
and forever remembered.
The funeral mass will take place at Thursday 24th October at the
Roman Catholic Cathedral,
Barrack Road, 12 noon,
followed by interment at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
The Rosary will be recited at 5pm
on Wednesday 23rd October,
when he will be received
into the Cathedral.
Any enquiries to the Funeral Director:
Richard Finch & Sons. 77 Military Road, Northampton, NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019