B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
John Hewitt Notice
Hewitt John Dearly loved husband of
Dee, passed peacefully away with family beside him on Wednesday 11th September 2019
at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 84. Rest in peace now my love,
you tried so very hard to stay.
~
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 3rd October at Nene
Valley Crematorium at 11:00 am.
In celebration of John's life please
wear a coloured tie or scarf.
Family flowers only. Donations for British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
