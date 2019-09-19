|
|
|
FINNEY John Passed away after a short illness in Northampton General Hospital on
15th September 2019 aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Julie,
loving dad of James and David, father in law of Kay and Tracey.
Devoted grandfather to Amy, Lucy, Hannah, Matthew and Laura.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 27th September, 10.15am
at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019