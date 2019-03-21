|
EDWARDS John Passed away peacefully at home on March 12th 2019, aged 85.
Dearly loved husband to Brenda and much loved dad to Chris, Linda,
Don and Gill. Adored grandad
and great grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 2nd April 2019, 1.15pm at the Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Family flowers only, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK and/
or The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
