John Duncan

Notice Condolences

John Duncan Notice
DUNCAN John Passed away peacefully at home on 21st May 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Janet and Dad of Jo & Gary,
Robert & Stephanie and Grandad of Sophie & Tom, Tom & Nicole. Adored Great Grandad of Ava-Mae and Max.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 14th June 2019, 2.00pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for the Talbot Butler Emergency Assessment Bay may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
