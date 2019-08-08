|
|
|
Doherty John Francis Sadly passed away peacefully on
26th July 2019 aged 53.
Much loved Son, Brother and Uncle.
May he rest in peace love from Mum, Dad and Uncle Billy.
Brother to Patrick, Michael,
Stephen and Eugene.
Uncle to Shay, Fionn, Niamh and Sinead
and all the family near and far.
Johny's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Monday 12th August at 5.30pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday 13th August at
9.30am followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019