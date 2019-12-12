Home

DICKINS John George Harry Sadly passed away on
27th November 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving husband to Connie,
father to Susan and John and grandfather to Rachel.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at The Counties, Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 13:15.
Family flowers only.
If you wish to make donation in memory of John these can be sent directly to either
'The Churches Conservation Trust' or 'The Stroke Association'.
The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
