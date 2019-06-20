|
COLEY John Son of the late Mary and Eric
died calmly and courageously on
14th June 2019 aged 82.
Beloved husband of Erica, (Ricky)
much loved father of Tim and Adam.
He will be profoundly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Counties Crematorium , Milton Malsor, Northampton, at 2.00p.m. on Thursday, 4th July, 2019.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Northampton General Hospital may be sent please to John White Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
