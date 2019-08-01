Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00
he Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
John Cathro Notice
Cathro John McIntosh Passed away peacefully on 14th July 2019, aged 95 years. He will be missed
by family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 7th August 2019, 11.00am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Dementia Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
